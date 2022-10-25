Cwm LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 251.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

