Cwm LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.