Cwm LLC Sells 422 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Appian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Appian



Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.



