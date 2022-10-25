Cwm LLC Sells 890 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Clean Harbors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Clean Harbors by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.