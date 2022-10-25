Cwm LLC Sells 918 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $13,409,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $130.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

