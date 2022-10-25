Cwm LLC Takes $118,000 Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $5,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ON24 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,249 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ON24 by 897.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 195,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,671 shares of company stock worth $73,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

