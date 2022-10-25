Cwm LLC Takes Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATY. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of ATY stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATY. Roth Capital upgraded AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.