Cwm LLC Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

