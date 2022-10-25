CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

CYBR stock opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

