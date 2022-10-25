Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 2.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48. 948,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Cybin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

