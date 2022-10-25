Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Up 7.8%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 8,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 31,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Danakali Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

