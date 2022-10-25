Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Trading Down 2.2%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Down 2.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDSD)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.