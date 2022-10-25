DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 33.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DaVita by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 12.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of DaVita by 69.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

DVA stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

