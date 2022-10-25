DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DCP stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

