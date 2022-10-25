Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $137.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

