Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

