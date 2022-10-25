Devon Energy (DVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 453,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

