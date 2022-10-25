Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

