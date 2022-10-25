DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 80706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

