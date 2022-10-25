DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 80706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.