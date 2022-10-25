Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 8,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

