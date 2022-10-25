Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,286 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.