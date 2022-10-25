Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

