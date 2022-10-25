Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of DOCS opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Doximity has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $22,659,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 3,458.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Doximity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

