Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Duddell Street Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duddell Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

