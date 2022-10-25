eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

