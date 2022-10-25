Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.