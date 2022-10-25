eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Up 1.3%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 175,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 734,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

eEnergy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.30.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

