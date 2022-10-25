EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Up 0.3%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 14,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 59,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

EG Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of EG Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $487,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

