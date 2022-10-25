Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head to Head Comparison

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -45.55% -41.75% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elevation Oncology and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Valneva 1 2 1 0 2.00

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 598.20%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.78%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Valneva.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Valneva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($2.54) -0.44 Valneva $411.85 million 2.26 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Valneva on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.