Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

