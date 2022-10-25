Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. 29,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 255,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

