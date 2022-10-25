Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 811 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $14,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $45,200.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $46,984.55.

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $932,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

