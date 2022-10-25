Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

NYSE:ENV opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.