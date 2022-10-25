Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.94.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EQR opened at $64.15 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.