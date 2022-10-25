Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $324.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Shares of EL stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $193.48 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

