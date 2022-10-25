Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Everi by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172,184 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Everi by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.43. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,424 shares of company stock valued at $587,904. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

