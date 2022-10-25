EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 15,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

