Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,448,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of FRT opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

