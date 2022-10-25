FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Trading Down 1.3%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.32. 4,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

FGI Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FGI Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

