FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FGEN stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $17.81.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

