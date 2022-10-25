Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.