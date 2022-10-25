Financial Contrast: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) versus Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 4.37 -$144.33 million ($1.62) -6.27 Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Sharps Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

This table compares Alphatec and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -55.97% -268.17% -29.30% Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alphatec and Sharps Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Summary

Alphatec beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, as well as EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Rating)

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.