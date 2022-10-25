Financial Contrast: UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) versus TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UC Asset and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than UC Asset.

This table compares UC Asset and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 43.80% 11.53% 5.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 0.61 $10,000.00 N/A N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $87.39 million 4.85 $76.56 million $1.43 8.41

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Volatility and Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It targeted returns between 10% and 18%. It does not take board seat in the company.

