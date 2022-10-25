Financial Review: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 24.97 -$6.05 million N/A N/A DXI Capital $220,000.00 9.27 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -17.00

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.2% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.96%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A DXI Capital N/A N/A -772.04%

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats DXI Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

