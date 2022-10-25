Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 1.3%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.63. 584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.