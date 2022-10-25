First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.7 %

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

