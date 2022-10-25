First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

