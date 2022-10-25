First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Trading Down 22.6%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) dropped 22.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 253,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 247,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

First High-School Education Group Stock Down 22.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First High-School Education Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First High-School Education Group

About First High-School Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:FHS Get Rating ) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First High-School Education Group worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

