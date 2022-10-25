First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Shares Down 4.5%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.85. 8,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.
