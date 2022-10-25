First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.85. Approximately 367,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 547,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.
